Buccaneers Trying Out 34 Players During Rookie Minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’re hosting 34 players for tryouts this weekend during their rookie minicamp.

The full list includes:

Mississippi State TE Justin Ball UC-Davis DL Evan Bearden South Dakota State LB Adam Bock Tennessee S Will Brooks Georgia Southern WR Derwin Burgess Michigan State CB Lejond Cavazos Memphis LS Colby Cox Saginaw Valley State LB Micah Cretsinger Mount Union RB Tyler Echeverry Augustana CB JayVian Farr Nebraska-Kearney TE Tuni Fifita Penn State DL Dvon J-Thomas Iowa LB Nick Jackson Texas-San Antonio C C.J. James Arkansas OLB Anton Juncaj Tennessee G Andrej Karic Mississippi G Nate Kalepo Texas State QB Jordan McCloud Louisiana DL Mason Narcisse Northern Iowa CB Robbie Peterson Navy LB Colin Ramos Kentucky K Alex Raynor Florida DL Joey Slackman Nevada WR Jaden Smith Arizona State WR Melquan Stovall Boston College WR Dino Tomlin Villanova QB Connor Watkins Fort Hays State RB Shane Watts Charlotte OLB Chantz Williams East Carolina WR Winston Wright Baylor T Connor Galvin (Veteran) UCLA CB Azizi Hearn (Veteran) Houston S Gervarrius Owens (Veteran) Monmouth RB Owen Wright (Veteran)

Wright, 26, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of William & Mary following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was let go after camp and spent the season on the practice squad before signing a futures deal with Baltimore after the year.

The Ravens declined to tender Wright a qualifying offer this offseason, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

In his career, Wright appeared in one game for the Ravens and hasn’t recorded any statistics.