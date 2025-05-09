Buccaneers Trying Out 34 Players During Rookie Minicamp

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’re hosting 34 players for tryouts this weekend during their rookie minicamp. 

The full list includes:

  1. Mississippi State TE Justin Ball
  2. UC-Davis DL Evan Bearden
  3. South Dakota State LB Adam Bock
  4. Tennessee S Will Brooks
  5. Georgia Southern WR Derwin Burgess
  6. Michigan State CB Lejond Cavazos
  7. Memphis LS Colby Cox
  8. Saginaw Valley State LB Micah Cretsinger
  9. Mount Union RB Tyler Echeverry
  10. Augustana CB JayVian Farr
  11. Nebraska-Kearney TE Tuni Fifita
  12. Penn State DL Dvon J-Thomas
  13. Iowa LB Nick Jackson
  14. Texas-San Antonio C C.J. James
  15. Arkansas OLB Anton Juncaj
  16. Tennessee G Andrej Karic
  17. Mississippi G Nate Kalepo
  18. Texas State QB Jordan McCloud
  19. Louisiana DL Mason Narcisse
  20. Northern Iowa CB Robbie Peterson
  21. Navy LB Colin Ramos
  22. Kentucky K Alex Raynor
  23. Florida DL Joey Slackman
  24. Nevada WR Jaden Smith
  25. Arizona State WR Melquan Stovall
  26. Boston College WR Dino Tomlin
  27. Villanova QB Connor Watkins
  28. Fort Hays State RB Shane Watts
  29. Charlotte OLB Chantz Williams
  30. East Carolina WR Winston Wright
  31. Baylor T Connor Galvin (Veteran)
  32. UCLA CB Azizi Hearn (Veteran)
  33. Houston S Gervarrius Owens (Veteran)
  34. Monmouth RB Owen Wright (Veteran)

Wright, 26, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of William & Mary following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was let go after camp and spent the season on the practice squad before signing a futures deal with Baltimore after the year.

The Ravens declined to tender Wright a qualifying offer this offseason, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

In his career, Wright appeared in one game for the Ravens and hasn’t recorded any statistics. 

