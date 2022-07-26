Buccaneers Waive/Injured TE Codey McElroy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have waived TE Codey McElroy with an injury designation.

Buccaneers Waive Codey McElroy Release: https://t.co/HLsZfHCS68 — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) July 26, 2022

Jenna Laine reports that McElroy plans to get foot surgery to correct an injury he’s been trying to play through. The hope is to resume his NFL career after he’s done rehabbing.

McElroy, 29, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Southeastern Oklahoma State in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason last year and eventually signed on with the Cowboys.

Unfortunately, Dallas waived McElroy with an injury designation and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. He was later released with a settlement before joining Tampa Bay’s practice squad in 2019.

He’s since bounced on and off Tampa Bay’s practice squad for the past three seasons, returning on futures deals for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

McElroy played two seasons of MLB for the Atlanta Braves in 2014 and 2015, along with one season of basketball at Oklahoma State. He joined the Southeastern Oklahoma State football team as a grad transfer.

In 2021, McElroy appeared in two games for the Buccaneers but failed to catch his lone target.