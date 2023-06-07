Buccaneers Waive K Jake Verity

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially waived K Jake Verity on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Verity, 25, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina in 2021. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad.

The Ravens released Verity from the practice squad in January and he signed a futures deal with the Colts for the 2022 season. Tampa Bay signed him to a futures deal back in January.

In preseason action in 2022, Verity made both of his field goals and was 2-3 on extra points.