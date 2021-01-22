Buccaneers Waive OL Earl Watford

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced waived offensive lineman Earl Watford on Friday to make room for DT Vita Vea.

Watford, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract with Arizona before signing a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jaguars.

Unfortunately, Jacksonville cut Watford at the start of the 2017 season and he later returned to the Cardinals midseason and finished out the year in Arizona. From there, he had brief stints with the Bears and Browns before joining the Buccaneers for the 2019 season.

The Patriots signed Watford to their practice squad last month and he just recently joined the Buccaneers.

In 2019, Watford appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and made four starts for them.