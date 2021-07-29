Buccaneers Waive OT Calvin Ashley, Sign OT Chidi Okeke

The Buccaneers announced they have waived OT Calvin Ashley.
The team said in the release that Ashley has left the team. To fill his spot on the roster, Tampa Bay signed OT Chidi Okeke.
We've signed T Chidi Okeke. https://t.co/7H0b7NW8fm
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 29, 2021
Ashley, 6-7 and 330 pounds, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M following the 2021 NFL Draft.
During his three year college career, Ashley appeared in 12 games and made eight starts between stops at Auburn and Florida A&M.
