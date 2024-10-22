Buccaneers Waive P Jake Camarda

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have waived P Jake Camarda on Tuesday.

Buccaneers Waive Camarda Release: https://t.co/ebPeORykjP — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) October 22, 2024

The former fourth-round pick in 2022 averaged over 50 yards a punt last season.

Unfortunately Camarda had been struggling in 2024 and the Bucs had elevated practice squad P Trenton Gill to the active roster ahead of him in recent weeks.

The team will now move forward with Gill as the starter and Camarda will try to break out of his slump with a different team.

Camarda, 25, was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2021 and third-team All-American in 2020 for Georgia. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Bucs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year deal worth $4,340,319 that also included a signing bonus of $680,319.

In 2024, Camarda has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and punted 13 times with a 45.3 average, no touchbacks and five kicks placed inside the 20.