Buccaneers Waive S Raven Greene From IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially waived S Raven Greene from injured reserve on Friday with an injury settlement, according to Aaron Wilson.

Greene, 26, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison back in May. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Greene has dealt with injuries each of his first three seasons in the NFL. Green Bay decided to not tender him a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason and he later signed on with the Buccaneers in May.

Greene was waived by the Bucs with an injury designation before reverting to injured reserve.

In 2020, Greene appeared in 10 games for the Packers and recorded 42 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and five passes defended.