The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they waived three players on Sunday.

Buccaneers Waive Three Players Release: https://t.co/lU3OMnClsG — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) August 15, 2021

The full list of waived players includes:

CB Cameron Kinley TE De’Quan Hampton WR Josh Pearson

Kinley, 22, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Navy following the 2021 NFL Draft. He later received an exemption from the Naval Academy to compete for a spot on the Buccaneers roster.

The U.S. Navy had previously denied Kinley’s request for a waiver to defer his service commitment and pursue a career in the NFL. It drew a fair amount of attention, including from Florida senator Marco Rubio, who wrote a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to intervene. However, Kinley missed all of OTA’s and minicamp before the Navy chose to reverse their decision.

During his college career, Kinley recorded 88 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception, and 12 pass defenses in 27 career games.