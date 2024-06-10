Buccaneers Waive WR Deven Thompkins From Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived WR Deven Thompkins from injured reserve, per the transaction wire.

Thompkins, 24, went undrafted out of Utah State in 2022 before catching on with Tampa Bay.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed back to the practice squad the following day. Thompkins was eventually promoted to the team’s active roster in 2022 and appeared in every game for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Thompkins appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and caught 17 passes for 83 yards and one touchdown. He also had eight carries for 56 yards.