Buccaneers Waiving QB Connor Bazelak, Four Others

Per Greg Auman, the Bucs are waiving QB Connor Bazelak as they begin their roster cuts.

The team is also waiving G Nash Hutmacher, DT Travis Shaw, RB Barika Kpeenu and LB John Bullock.

Bazelak, 25, spent his first three seasons at Missouri and made 20 starts before transferring to Indiana for the 2022 season. After one year with the Hoosiers, Bazelak transferred to Bowling Green and remained there for his final three years.

Bazelak went undrafted this past April before signing with the Buccaneers. He was eventually waived and added to their practice squad.

In his collegiate career, Bazelak appeared in 58 games and made 53 starts over six seasons. He completed 63 percent of passes for 12,349 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions. He also added 223 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.