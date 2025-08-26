Buccaneers Waiving WR Trey Palmer

Rick Stroud reports the Buccaneers are waiving WR Trey Palmer.
Palmer, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He signed a four-year, $4,019,296 contract through 2026 and was set to make a base salary of $1,030,000 in 2025.
In 2024, Palmer appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and caught 12 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown.
