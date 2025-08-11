Buccaneers Worked Out Five Players

Per the wire, the Buccaneers tried out five players on Monday, signing RB Jase McClellan out of the group.

The full list of players who tried out for Tampa Bay includes:

DB Micah Abraham DB JayVian Farr RB Jase McClellan WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint WR Cody Thompson

McClellan, 23, was a four-star recruit in 2020 and the sixth-best running back in the class. He spent all four years at Alabama, but wasn’t a consistent starter until 2023 when he led the team in rushing.

The Falcons selected McClellan with the first of their two sixth-round picks at pick No. 186 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He just finished the first year of a four-year, $4.214 million contract that included a $194,368 signing bonus and was waived by Atlanta in June.

In 2024, McClellan appeared in two games for the Falcons and rushed 13 times for 32 yards.