Buccaneers Hosted Three Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Buccaneers hosted K Dominik Eberle for a workout on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay also hosted TE Dominique Dafney and DB Duron Lowe for visits.

Eberle, 26, went undrafted out of Utah State back in 2020 before signing on with the Raiders but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. Las Vegas signed him, once again, back in August but cut him loose after a couple of weeks. He had a stint with the Panthers during training camp but was cut before the start of the season.

Eberle eventually signed on to the Texans’ practice squad in December 2021 and joined the Panthers’ practice squad a month later. The Packers signed him to a futures deal in January of last year but cut him loose in June.

From there, the Lions signed him to their practice squad in September and promoted him to their active roster a month later. However, Detroit cut him loose after a few days.

In 2022, Eberle appeared in one game for the Lions and converted one field goal attempt, 2/4 extra point attempts, and five touchbacks.

Dafney, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana State back in April of 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers and was added to their practice squad before eventually being called up towards the end of the season.

Dafney managed to make the 53-man roster in 2021 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later reverted to injured reserve. Green Bay waived him with a settlement soon after. He had a brief stint on the Broncos practice squad before joining the Colts practice squad. Indianapolis cut him loose in recent weeks.

In 2021, Dafney appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught two of his four targets for 34 yards.