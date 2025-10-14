Buccaneers Worked Out Three RBs Including Jamaal Williams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted three free agents running backs for tryouts on Tuesday including RB Israel Abanikanda, RB Michael Wiley, and RB Jamaal Williams.

Of this group, the Buccaneers opted to sign Wiley.

Williams has worked out for the Bears, Dolphins and Colts the past few months.

Williams, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 out of BYU. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract in Green Bay and signed a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Lions in 2021.

From there, Williams joined the Saints on a three-year, $12 million deal. He eventually fell out of their rotation and didn’t play a big role for the team in 2024.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Saints and rushed 48 times for 164 yards (3.4 YPC) and a touchdown to go along with nine catches on 11 targets for 57 yards.

