Buccaneers Worked Out Three Receivers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tried out four wide receivers on Wednesday, including WR Andrew Armstrong, Brandon Johnson, and Mario Williams.

Johnson, 27, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2022. Denver waived him with an injury designation as a rookie and eventually re-signed him to their practice squad.

He bounced on and off their practice squad and was cut loose in August 2024. He later signed with the Steelers’ practice squad but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in three games for the Steelers and recorded one reception for nine yards.