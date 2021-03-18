Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Signs Franchise Tender

Per Rick Stroud, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin has signed his franchise tender.

This locks in Godwin’s 2021 salary at $15.983 million fully guaranteed.

The two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal or Godwin will play out the 2021 season on the tag.

Godwin has expressed an interest in staying with the Buccaneers. But ultimately, securing that major second contract is high up on Godwin’s list of priorities.

“Hey, that’s the damn goal. You know what I mean? Is to get paid and being able to take care of my family,” he told Pat McAfee, per Stroud.

Godwin, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and is now in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Godwin appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and caught 65 passes for 840 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.