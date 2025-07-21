Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin To Miss Start Of Training Camp To Rehab Ankle

Rick Stroud reports that Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin will continue to rehab with trainers instead of participating in the start of training camp.

Stroud has previously mentioned that Godwin’s status for Week 1 is uncertain after he suffered an ankle injury last season.

Tampa Bay felt comfortable enough with his status to give him a three-year, $66 million deal with $45 million guaranteed. But it seems like there are still some hurdles for Godwin to clear in his rehab.

Godwin, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

After he played out the tag, Tampa Bay gave Godwin a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed in 2022. He was again scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a three-year, $66 million deal with $45 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Godwin appeared in seven games and caught 50 passes on 62 targets for 576 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Godwin as the news is available.