Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan Cleared To Return To Football Activities

According to Ian Rapoport, Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan has been cleared to resume practicing after being out the past few months with a neck injury.

He adds Tampa Bay could open McMillan’s practice window this week and he could be back in the lineup by mid-December.

The second-year receiver suffered a severe neck sprain when he landed on his head after being tackled in the preseason. He’s been in a neck brace for months while his neck ligaments healed.

McMillan, 23, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned an honorable mention for All-Pac 12 honors in 2022. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

McMillan is in the second year of a four-year, $5,663,034 rookie contract that included a $938,568 signing bonus.

In 2024, McMillan appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught 37 passes on 58 targets for 461 yards and eight touchdowns. He added four carries for 43 yards.