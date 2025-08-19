Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan Won’t Be Ready For Week 1 With Severe Neck Sprain

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles told reporters that WR Jalen McMillan suffered a severe neck sprain and will not be ready for the start of the season in a few weeks, per Rick Stroud.

McMillan was upended during a catch in the preseason game against the Steelers this weekend and landed directly on top of his head.

While he said on social media later that he avoided a severe injury, it does look like he’ll be out some time.

McMillan, 23, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned an honorable mention for All-Pac 12 honors in 2022. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

McMillan is entering the second year of a four-year, $5,663,034 rookie contract that included a $938,568 signing bonus.

In 2024, McMillan appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught 37 passes on 58 targets for 461 yards and eight touchdowns. He added four carries for 43 yards.