Buccaneers Waive OL Grant Hermanns, Sign DB Avery Young

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they’ve signed DB Avery Young and waived OL Grant Hermanns.

Hermanns, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Purdue back in 2021. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Jets.

Hermanns was on and off of the Jets’ roster over the next year before signing on to the Dolphins’ practice squad last October. The Bucs signed to their taxi squad in December and brought him back on a futures contract.

In 2022, Hermanns was active for two games while playing for the Jets.