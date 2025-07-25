Bucs GM: Goal Is To Sign Baker Mayfield & Ensure He’s Our QB Long Term

The Buccaneers have spoken very highly of QB Baker Mayfield throughout the offseason and it sounds like the team views him as their long-term quarterback.

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht made it clear that they want to get an extension done at some point to ensure Mayfield remains in Tampa Bay “for a long time.”

“I love Baker. I love everything he’s done for us,” Licht said in an interview with Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “The goal for us is for Baker to continue to be the player that he is, and at some point, we reach an extension when the time is right and he continues to be our quarterback for a long time. That’s the goal.”

“We’re all ecstatic he’s our quarterback,” Licht added. “It’s an amazing story. What he’s been through with his career and his personal life, to come out of it the way he is, the future is bright for him.”

Mayfield, 29, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million for the 2023 season before signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2024.

In 2024, Mayfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions to go along with 378 yards rushing and three touchdowns.