Bucs Likely To Place LB Lavonte David On IR With Foot Injury

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers are likely to place LB Lavonte David on the injured reserve after sustaining a foot injury in Week 15 and he will miss the rest of the regular season.

Stroud adds that Tampa Bay is hopeful that David will be able to return in the playoffs.

David, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $51.11 million contract that included $25.56 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season.

David was in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he re-signed with the Buccaneers on a two-year, $25 million deal.

In 2021, David has appeared in 12 games and recorded 97 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.