Bucs Made Two Moves, Cut OL Sua Opeta

The Buccaneers cut G Sua Opeta from the practice squad and signed RB Owen Wright in a corresponding move, per the NFL transaction wire. 

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

  1. QB Connor Bazelak
  2. DT Adam Gotsis
  3. WR Garrett Greene
  4. DB Bryce Hall
  5. WR Dennis Houston
  6. NT Nash Hutmacher
  7. LB Nick Jackson
  8. G Michael Jordan
  9. T Tyler McLellan
  10. T Lorenz Metz (International)
  11. C Ben Scott
  12. TE Tanner Taula
  13. DL Jayson Jones (Injured)
  14. OLB Mohammed Kamara
  15. TE Caden Prieskorn
  16. DT Desmond Watson
  17. DB Damarion Williams
  18. RB Owen Wright

Opeta, 29, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, Opeta bounced on and off Philadelphia’s roster in 2022 but cracked their active roster in the 2023 season. 

From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers for the 2024 and 2025 seasons but was among their final roster cuts this year. 

In 2023, Opeta appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and started six times at guard. 

 

