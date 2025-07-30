Bucs Signed WR Jaden Smith & RB Owen Wright

The Bucs signed RB Owen Wright and WR Jaden Smith to a contract on Wednesday according to Greg Auman.

Both players worked out for the Tampa Bay and evidently did well enough to earn themselves a shot with the team.

Wright, 26, signed a three-year contract worth $2.6 million with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft out of Monmouth.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off the team’s practice squad before re-signing a futures contract last saason.

The team declined to offer him a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free-agent this offseason.

He has appeared in one NFL game but has yet to record any statistics.