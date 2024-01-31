Bucs ST Coordinator Keith Armstrong Plans To Retire

Bucs ST coordinator Keith Armstrong told the team he plans to retire, according to Tom Pelissero.

Bucs HC Todd Bowles will have to fill another role on the staff after former OC Dave Canales left to take Carolina’s head coach position.

Armstrong, 60, began his coaching career at Temple as a graduate assistant back in 1987. He worked for a number of schools including Miami, Akron, Oklahoma Stae and Notre Dame before the Falcons hired him as their safeties coach in 1996.

Armstrong had stints with the Bears and Dolphins as their special teams coordinator before he returned to the Falcons as their special teams coach in 2008.

From there, the Bucs hired Armstrong as their special teams coach back in 2019.