Bucs & Vikings New Teams On Deshaun Watson’s Radar

According to Jeremy Fowler, Texans QB Deshaun Watson has begun evaluating trade destinations for 2022. The Buccaneers and Vikings are two teams who have stuck out to him early.

Fowler adds the evaluation process is still early for Watson but a reset was needed as the landscape has changed since 2021.

Watson clearly preferred the Dolphins over other suitors at various points last year, but Miami seems to be out for good with new HC Mike McDaniel explicitly committing to Tua Tagovailoa.

Fowler says Watson wants the right blend of offensive system, coaching, talent and opportunity to win, which is why the Buccaneers and Vikings are appealing.

Tampa Bay is looking to explore all options to replace Tom Brady, while new Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell is reportedly a big fan of incumbent starting QB Kirk Cousins.

The Texans hope to have a resolution on Watson by the start of the 2022 league year on March 16. His legal situation, with 22 allegations of sexual misconduct in civil court and a potential pending criminal case, should also progress to a point of more clarity in the coming months.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.