Bucs Worked Out Four Offensive Linemen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers worked out a quartet of offensive linemen as they deal with injuries to the position.

The full list, per the NFL transaction wire:

Royce Newman Sua Opeta Logan Brown Jacob Bayer

Of the group, Tampa Bay signed Opeta to a contract.

Opeta, 29, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, Opeta bounced on and off Philadelphia’s roster in 2022 but cracked their active roster in the 2023 season.

From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers for the 2024 and 2025 seasons but missed the 2024 season with an injury and was among their final roster cuts this year.

In 2023, Opeta appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and started six times at guard.