Caleb Williams Wants New Head Coach To Have “Fire”

The Chicago Bears are in the thick of their search for their next head coach after parting ways with Matt Eberflus and finishing the season with interim HC Thomas Brown. When asked about the qualities he envisions in their next head coach, QB Caleb Williams responded he wants someone “who’s got a fire to him.”

“Just a dude who’s got a fire to him,” Williams said, via Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network. “I don’t want people who don’t have a fire. I think I have a certain fire about me, inside of me, that certain people can’t coach or certain people can’t be around or it doesn’t work in that way. That’s a big part of it.”

Williams would like an “offensive-minded” coach to help him build his career, but overall wants someone who can make them Super Bowl contenders and has an understanding of time management.

“Selfishly, I want an offensive-minded guy so I can build with and be with that coach for the next, 19, 17, 15 years, and so I can also learn and grow and things like that from him and what he has seen and what he has gone through with other QBs,” Williams said. “So that’s selfishly. But if we get an overall grand-scheme coach who is good with time management, the clock and helping control the game – it’s a big factor, obviously. When we played at y’all’s place it was a big factor, controlling the clock. And helping find the right guys to win championships. That’s the only goal I have, is to go win a championship and championships.”

Williams added that he hopes they find a “strong-minded” coach who is a good leader.

“Strong-minded,” Williams said. “A leader of men.”

The Bears are casting a wide net with interviews already completed for candidates like Lions DC Aaron Glenn, former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy, former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll, among many others.

Williams, 23, started his career at Oklahoma before following HC Lincoln Riley to USC for his final two seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022. He was selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bears.

He signed a four-year, $39,486,058 rookie contract that included a $25.537 million signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the 2028 season.

In 2024, Williams started all 17 games for the Bears and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 81 times for 489 yards.