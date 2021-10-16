Cam Newton Eyeing Return To NFL, Now Vaccinated

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that NFL teams have had some communication with free agent QB Cam Newton over the first few weeks of the regular season. However, nothing appears to be imminent at this time.

According to Garafolo, Newton is now fully vaccinated.

Newton’s vaccination status was a topic of interest heading into the regular season after he was forced to miss five days upon reentry to the team during the preseason.

The Patriots ultimately released Newton and turned the starting job over to rookie Mac Jones. Although, they have maintained that Newton’s vaccination status had nothing to do with their decision to move on and that it had more to do with giving Jones an opportunity to lead the team without Newton’s status in the locker room hanging over him.

Newton, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $118.47 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed and set to make base salaries of $16.2 million and $18.6 million over the final two years of the agreement when the Panthers cut him this offseason.

The Patriots later signed Newton to a one-year deal in June of last year and returned to New England on another one-year contract this past March. They cut him to make way for rookie Mac Jones as the starter, however.

In 2020, Newton appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,415 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed for 513 yards and 12 touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.