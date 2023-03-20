Cam Newton Looking For Another NFL Opportunity, Will Throw At Auburn’s Pro Day

Free agent QB Cam Newton announced via his Twitter account that he will be throwing for teams at Auburn’s upcoming Pro Day, as he attempts to find another NFL team.

Newton sat out the 2022 season, despite being one of the best available free agents throughout the season.

There isn’t a lot available at this point at quarterback, so it’s possible a team could look to add him as a veteran backup.

Newton, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $118.47 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed and set to make base salaries of $16.2 million and $18.6 million over the final two years of the agreement when the Panthers cut him loose.

The Patriots later signed Newton to a one-year deal in 2020 and returned to New England on another one-year contract last year. They cut him to make way for rookie Mac Jones as the starter, however.

Newton signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Panthers after Week 9.

In 2021, Newton appeared in eight games for the Panthers and completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 230 yards rushing and five touchdowns.