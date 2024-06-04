Cameron Heyward Wants To Play Three More Seasons

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward returned to OTAs in Pittsburgh after skipping the past few weeks in pursuit of a new contract. Heyward said a new deal is not imminent despite him reporting back to the team, per Brooke Pryor.

He added he wants to play for three more seasons, which would be one more year beyond what he’s already under contract for.

Heyward indicated via Ray Fittipaldo that he plans to report for minicamp and training camp but isn’t sure how much he’ll participate without a new contract.

This past summer was the first time in Heyward’s long career where he missed OTAs in Pittsburgh.

Heyward, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $59.2 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $71.4 million extension in 2020.

He’s due base salaries of $15.85 million and $16 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2023, Heyward appeared in and started 11 games for the Steelers and recorded 33 total tackles, two sacks, six tackles for loss and one pass defended.

We’ll have more on the Steelers and Heyward as the news is available.