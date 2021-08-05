Cardinals Activate CB Lorenzo Burns From COVID-19 List, Release CB Tae Hayes

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals activated CB Lorenzo Burns from their COVID-19 list and released CB Tae Hayes in a corresponding roster move.

Burns, 23, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona back in May.

During his college career, Burns recorded 191 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, nine interceptions, 26 pass defenses, and two fumble recoveries.

Hayes, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars re-signed Hayes to their practice squad before cutting him a month later and was eventually claimed by the Dolphins. Miami cut him loose coming out of training camp and re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Dolphins cut Hayes in November of last year and he landed on the Vikings practice squad. Minnesota had re-signed Hayes to a futures deal for 2021 before releasing him in March.

The Cardinals added him to their offseason roster back in May.

In 2019, Hayes appeared in three games and recorded seven tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses for the Dolphins and Jaguars.