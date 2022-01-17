Cardinals Activate DL J.J. Watt Off IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced they activated DL J.J. Watt off injured reserve for Monday’s playoff game vs. Los Angeles.

We have activated DL J.J. Watt from injured reserve to our active roster. pic.twitter.com/ulwrakkNlE — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 17, 2022

Watt, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2011. He was in the final year of his eight-year, $108.88 million contract that includes $51.8 million guaranteed when he was released by the Texans.

Watt was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $17.5 million in 2021. The Cardinals signed him to a two-year deal worth $31 million this past March.

In 2021, Watt appeared in seven games for the Cardinals and recorded 16 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and two pass deflections.