Cardinals Activate DL Rashard Lawrence & LS Aaron Brewer From IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve activated LS Aaron Brewer (arm) and DL Rashard Lawrence (calf) from the injured reserve for their Monday night game against the Rams.

Lawrence, 23, was selected with the No. 131 overall pick in the fourth round of this year’s draft by the Cardinals. He agreed to a four-year rookie contract with Arizona.

In 2021, Rashard Lawrence has appeared in six games for the Cardinals, making five starts and recording 13 tackles and no sacks.