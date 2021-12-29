Cardinals Activate P Andy Lee From COVID-19 List, Make Three Other Roster Moves

The Cardinals announced they have activated P Andy Lee from the COVID-19 list.

.@AZCardinals activate P Andy Lee from Covid list and open IR practice windows for LBs Tanner Vallejo and Ezekiel Turner:https://t.co/8twupcq6Rt — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 29, 2021

Arizona also released P Ryan Winslow from the practice squad and designated LBs Tanner Vallejo and Ezekiel Turner to return from injured reserve.

Lee, 39, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2004. After 11 seasons in San Francisco, he was traded to the Browns and spent a year in Cleveland.

The Browns later traded Lee to the Panthers but they cut him loose at the start of 2017. Lee signed on with the Cardinals a few days later and signed a two-year extension going into the 2018 season. He re-signed with the team on a one-year deal for 2021.

In 2021, Lee has appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and punted 45 times with an average of 49.5 yards per kick, five touchbacks and 11 kicks placed inside the 20.