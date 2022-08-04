Cardinals Activate TE Maxx Williams From PUP List

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Thursday they have activated TE Maxx Williams from the PUP list.

.@AZCardinals activate TE Maxx Williams from the PUP list. Williams is dressed for practice as well.https://t.co/lbuGYtP1Pw — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 4, 2022

Williams is working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last season.

Williams, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. Williams played out the final of his four-year, $4.052 million contract before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2019.

Arizona later signed Williams to a two-year extension in November of 2020. He returned to the Cardinals this past March on a one-year deal.

In 2021, Williams appeared in five games for the Cardinals and caught 15 passes for 179 yards receiving and one touchdown.