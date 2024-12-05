Cardinals Activating CB Elijah Jones Off IR

According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are activating third-round CB Elijah Jones off injured reserve.

Jones has 21 days to return to practice and be activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season. He suffered a heel injury in the last preseason game and is yet to make his NFL debut.

Jones, 24, was a four-year starter at Boston College, earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2023 and was an honorable mention for All-ACC in 2022.

Jones signed a four-year, $5,685,518 rookie contract that includes a $954,920 signing bonus and carries a $708,730 cap figure in 2024.

During his college career, Jones appeared in 60 games and recorded 156 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 43 pass defenses.