Cardinals Activating TE Zach Ertz From PUP List

According to Mike Garafolo, Cardinals TE Zach Ertz has been cleared for football activities and will be activated from the PUP list.

Garafolo adds Ertz is on track to start in Week 1 after tearing his ACL and MCL nine months ago in Week 10 of last season.

Ertz, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed last year with the Cardinals.

In 2022, Ertz appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and caught 47 passes for 406 yards receiving and four touchdowns.