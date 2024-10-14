Cardinals Activating WR Zay Jones

According to Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are activating WR Zay Jones to the 53-man roster.

Jones recently had his suspension for violating the personal conduct policy lifted.

Jones, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.77 million contract that includes $4.3 million guaranteed when Buffalo traded him to the Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Jones made a base salary of $1.33 million in the final year of his deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent before the Raiders opted to re-sign him.

From there, the Jaguars signed Jones to a three-year, $24 million contract back in 2022. He was entering the final year of that deal when the Jaguars released him.

The Cardinals signed Jones to a contract this offseason.

In 2023, Jones appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and recorded 321 yards on 34 receptions with two touchdowns.