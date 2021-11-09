Cardinals Add Four Players To Active Roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they’ve signed OL Marcus Henry and DL Zach Kerr to their active roster from the practice squad and elevated OL Danny Isidora and LB Joe Walker as COVID-19 replacements.

Kerr, 31, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in all three of his seasons with the Colts.

However, Indianapolis declined to tender him a restricted offer, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. The Broncos later signed him to a two-year contract but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

From there, Kerr played for the Cardinals and Panthers before joining the 49ers during the offseason. He was released last week.

In 2021, Kerr has appeared in four games for the 49ers and recorded three tackles and no sacks.