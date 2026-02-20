Cardinals Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

The Arizona Cardinals announced their official coaching staff for the 2026 season under new HC Mike LaFleur.

Their full coaching staff includes:

Mike LaFleur – Head Coach

Nathaniel Hackett – Offensive Coordinator

Connor Senger – Pass Game Specialist

Matt Schaub – Quarterbacks Coach

Matt Merritt – Running Backs Coach

Tony Sorrentino – Wide Receivers Coach

Justin Frye – Offensive Line Coach

Chris Cook – Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Jake Moreland – Tight Ends Coach

Brett Ekkens – Offensive Quality Control

Nick Rallis – Defensive Coordinator

Pete Kwiatkowski – Defensive Line Coach

Alec Osborne – Assistant Defensive Line Coach

Rod Wilson – Inside Linebackers Coach

Matt Feeney – Outside Linebackers Coach

Zac Etheridge – Cornerbacks Coach

Cristian Garcia – Defensive Backs Coach

Brent Jackson – Defensive Quality Control

Michael Ghobrial – Special Teams Coordinator

Sam Sewell – Assistant Special Teams Coach

Kenny Bell – Director, Football Strategy

Jay Razzano – Assistant to head coach

Hackett, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019 and eventually was promoted to offensive coordinator before taking the Broncos head coaching job in 2022.

Hackett finished with a 4-11 record in his first and only season with the Broncos. He was fired before the end of the season and joined the Jets as offensive coordinator in 2023. He was replaced during the 2024 season and not brought back on the next coaching staff.

The Packers brought Hackett back as a consultant for the 2025 season. Miami hired him as quarterbacks coach at the end of January.

In 2023 under Hackett, the Jets were No. 31 in total offense, No. 29 in points per game, No. 30 in passing yards per game and No. 23 in rushing yards per game.

Rallis, 32, began his coaching career at Wake Forest as their quality control coach back in 2017. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Vikings as their defensive quality control coach in 2018.

After working his way up to assistant LBs coach, Rallis departed to coach linebackers for the Eagles.

The Cardinals hired Rallis for the 2023 season and he’s served as the team’s defensive coordinator ever since.

In 2025, Rallis’ defense ranked No. 27 in fewest yards allowed, No. 29 in fewest points allowed, No. 25 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 24 in fewest passing yards allowed.