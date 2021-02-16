Cardinals Announce Five Front Office Promotions

The Arizona Cardinals announced five front office promotions on Tuesday. The full list includes:

Quentin Harris to VP of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson to VP of Pro Scouting Matt Caracciolo to VP President Football Operations & Facilities Dru Grigson to Dir. of Player Personnel Andrew Caskin to Pro Scout

Wilson, 41, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2001. He spent the first 12 years of his career in Arizona before joining the Patriots in 2013.

From there, Wilson signed on with the Bears but he was released a few weeks into the 2014 preseason. He opted to retire the following year.

The Cardinals brought him back as a regional scout and Wilson worked his way up to director of pro scouting in 2019.

For his career, Wilson finished with 721 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 27 interceptions, 100 passes defended, 16 forced fumbles, eight recoveries, and four defensive touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and was selected to one First-Team All-Pro unit.