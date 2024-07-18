NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed third-round RB Trey Benson

Dolphins

Jets

  • Jets signed third-round WR Malachi Corley
  • Jets placed WR Tyler Harrell and QB Jordan Travis on the active/non-football injury list
  • Jets placed RB Nick Bawden, DT Leonard Taylor, and WR Mike Williams on the active/PUP list

Saints

Seahawks

Texans

  • Texans placed G LaDarius Henderson on the reserve/non-football injury list
  • Texans WR Jaxon Janke reverted to injured reserve

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply