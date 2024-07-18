NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/18

Cardinals
- Cardinals signed third-round RB Trey Benson
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed RB Salvon Ahmed on the active/non-football injury list
- Dolphins placed LB Bradley Chubb, LB Cameron Goode, LB Jaelan Phillips, and OL Isaiah Wynn on the active/physically unable to perform list
Jets
- Jets signed third-round WR Malachi Corley
- Jets placed WR Tyler Harrell and QB Jordan Travis on the active/non-football injury list
- Jets placed RB Nick Bawden, DT Leonard Taylor, and WR Mike Williams on the active/PUP list
Saints
- Saints placed TE Juwan Johnson, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, LB Nephi Sewell, and DE Chase Young on the active/physically unable to perform list
- Saints placed T Ryan Ramczyk on the reserve/physically unable to perform list
- Saints placed WR Chris Olave on the active/non-football injury list
- Saints activated WR Bub Means from the non-football injury list
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed OT Abraham Lucas, LB Jerome Baker, LB Tyrel Dodson, CB Lance Boykin, S Jerrick Reed II, LB Drake Thomas, and NT Cameron Young on the physically unable to perform list
- Seahawks placed G Anthony Bradford, LB Easton Gibbs, CB D.J. James, CB Nehemiah Pritchett, and WR Dee Williams on the non-football injury list
Texans
- Texans placed G LaDarius Henderson on the reserve/non-football injury list
- Texans WR Jaxon Janke reverted to injured reserve
