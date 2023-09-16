Cardinals Announce Four Moves Including Placing DL L.J. Collier On IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they’ve placed DL L.J. Collier on injured reserve and signed S Andre Chachere to their active roster.

The Cardinals also elevated DL Eric Banks and CB Quavian White to their active roster.

Collier, 28, was the No. 29 overall pick by the Seahawks out of TCU in 2019. He earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his final season.

Collier played out the final year of his four-year, $10,836,082 rookie contract that included a $5,900,788 signing bonus before signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals this past March.

In 2023, Collier has appeared in one game and recorded two tackles and no sacks.