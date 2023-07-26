Cardinals Announce Four Moves Including Placing Zach Ertz & BJ Ojulari On PUP List

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that they’ve placed QB Kyler Murray, TE Zach Ertz and rookie OLB B.J. Ojulari on the active/PUP list and CB Garrett Williams on the active/Non-Football Injury list.

These players can be activated from the lists at any point between now and the start of the regular season.

Ertz, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed last year.

In 2022, Ertz appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and caught 47 passes for 406 yards receiving and four touchdowns.