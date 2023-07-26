Cardinals Announce Four Moves Including Placing Zach Ertz & BJ Ojulari On PUP List

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that they’ve placed QB Kyler Murray, TE Zach Ertz and rookie OLB B.J. Ojulari on the active/PUP list and CB Garrett Williams on the active/Non-Football Injury list.
These players can be activated from the lists at any point between now and the start of the regular season.
Ertz, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.
Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.
He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed last year.
In 2022, Ertz appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and caught 47 passes for 406 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!