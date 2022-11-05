Cardinals Announce Four Roster Moves For Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals announced four roster moves for their Week 9 game on Saturday.

The full list includes:

Cardinals signed P Nolan Cooney to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Cardinals elevated P Nolan Cooney and DL Manny Jones to their active roster.

and DL to their active roster. Cardinals released OL Koda Martin from their practice squad.

Martin, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Syracuse last year. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers.

However, the Chargers waived Martin with an injury designation and he eventually signed on with the Cardinals. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Martin was active for two games, but did not make a start.