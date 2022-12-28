Cardinals Announce Nine Roster Moves, Place S Budda Baker On IR

The Cardinals announced nine roster moves on Wednesday, including placing S Budda Baker on injured reserve.

The following is a list of additional moves made by the Cardinals:

Baker, 26, was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round out of Washington in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.829 million rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $1.39 million in 2020 when he agreed to a new four-year, $59 million extension with Arizona.

Baker is set to make base salaries of $12.1 million and $14.2 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Baker appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 111 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions and seven pass deflections.