Cardinals Announce Nine Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they made nine roster moves on Thursday.
The full list includes:
- Cardinals re-signed TE Stephen Anderson, LS Aaron Brewer and CB Christian Matthew.
- Cardinals placed CB Antonio Hamilton on the non-football injury list.
- Cardinals placed S Charles Washington on injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard, S Steven Parker, S Josh Thomas and OL Badara Traore to their practice squad.
Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:
- WR Andre Baccellia
- WR Victor Bolden Jr.
- OL Rashaad Coward
- OL Danny Isidora
- DL Manny Jones
- WR Jontre Kirklin
- LB Jesse Luketa
- QB Trace McSorley
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International exemption)
- CB Jace Whittaker
- DL Antwaun Woods
- LB Chandler Wooten
Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out of USC back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,364,560 contract with the Giants and signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal with the Lions in 2018.
However, Detroit elected to cut Kennard in 2020 after being unable to find a trade partner for him. He signed a three-year, $20 million deal with the Cardinals shortly after before being released coming out of the preseason.
In 2021, Kennard appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss, no sacks, a fumble recovery and two pass deflections.
