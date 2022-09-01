Cardinals Announce Nine Roster Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they made nine roster moves on Thursday. 

Cardinals Helmet

The full list includes:

Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:

  1. WR Andre Baccellia
  2. WR Victor Bolden Jr.
  3. OL Rashaad Coward
  4. OL Danny Isidora
  5. DL Manny Jones
  6. WR Jontre Kirklin
  7. LB Jesse Luketa
  8. QB Trace McSorley
  9. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International exemption)
  10. CB Jace Whittaker
  11. DL Antwaun Woods
  12. LB Chandler Wooten

Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out of USC back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,364,560 contract with the Giants and signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal with the Lions in 2018. 

However, Detroit elected to cut Kennard in 2020 after being unable to find a trade partner for him. He signed a three-year, $20 million deal with the Cardinals shortly after before being released coming out of the preseason. 

In 2021, Kennard appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss, no sacks, a fumble recovery and two pass deflections.

