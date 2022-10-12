Cardinals Announce Six Moves Including Signing WR Laquon Treadwell

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they have signed K Matt Ammendola and S Chris Banjo to their practice squad, as well as placed RB Jonathan Ward on injured reserve.

The @AZCardinals add the aforementioned Corey Clement, Ty’Son Williams and WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad. To give themselves room, they put RB Jonathan Ward on IR and promote S Chris Banjo and K Matt Ammendola to the roster from the PS:https://t.co/F85yOCN6n1 — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 12, 2022

These moves correspond with the team adding RB Corey Clement, RB Ty’Son Williams, and WR Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad.

Treadwell, 27, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

Treadwell caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout last summer but was let go ahead of the regular season. He returned to the practice squad and eventually made it back to the active roster. He signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad at the start of the season but was later released.

In 2021, Treadwell appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and caught 33 of 51 targets for 434 yards and a touchdown.