Cardinals Announce Two PS Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed S Jason Taylor II to the practice squad and cut OL Marquis Hayes Jr. in a corresponding move. 

Cardinals Helmet

Arizona’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
  2. WR Andre Baccellia
  3. LB Markus Bailey
  4. OL Jackson Barton
  5. RB Michael Carter
  6. WR Dan Chisena
  7. CB Jaden Davis
  8. OL Keith Ismael
  9. WR Tejhaun Palmer
  10. QB Desmond Ridder
  11. CB Divaad Wilson
  12. OT Jordan Murray
  13. DT P.J. Mustipher
  14. OT Luke Tenuta
  15. DT Angelo Blackson
  16. T Charlie Heck
  17. S Jason Taylor II

Hayes, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. 

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when he was among Arizona’s final roster cuts in 2023. 

Arizona re-signed him to their practice squad last year and signed him to a futures deal back in January. However he was again among their final cuts and was brought back to the practice squad. 

He has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply