Cardinals Announce Two PS Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed S Jason Taylor II to the practice squad and cut OL Marquis Hayes Jr. in a corresponding move.

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) WR Andre Baccellia LB Markus Bailey OL Jackson Barton RB Michael Carter WR Dan Chisena CB Jaden Davis OL Keith Ismael WR Tejhaun Palmer QB Desmond Ridder CB Divaad Wilson OT Jordan Murray DT P.J. Mustipher OT Luke Tenuta DT Angelo Blackson T Charlie Heck S Jason Taylor II

Hayes, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when he was among Arizona’s final roster cuts in 2023.

Arizona re-signed him to their practice squad last year and signed him to a futures deal back in January. However he was again among their final cuts and was brought back to the practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.